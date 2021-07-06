Assetmark Inc. Buys 201 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.21.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $146.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.76.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.