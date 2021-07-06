Assetmark Inc. Acquires 146 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.59.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIS opened at $145.57 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

