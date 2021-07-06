Assetmark Inc. Acquires 146 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.4% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 63.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 366,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,674,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $516,672,000 after purchasing an additional 84,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $145.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.59.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

