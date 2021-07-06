Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,859 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 34,682.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,276 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,152,000 after acquiring an additional 812,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,782,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,748,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

ASH stock opened at $87.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.