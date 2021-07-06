Ashford Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 504,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after purchasing an additional 117,653 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.92. 1,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,696. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.36. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

LGND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

