Ashford Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $118,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,143,000 after buying an additional 392,325 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 29.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,437,000 after buying an additional 206,692 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after buying an additional 178,779 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $34,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $326,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $253.63. The company had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $273.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.86.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.17.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

