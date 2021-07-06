Ashford Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 3.1% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Equinix by 10.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Equinix by 15.2% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $14.45 on Tuesday, hitting $814.95. 5,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,016. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $759.40. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $864.48.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.