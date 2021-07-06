Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $15.36 Million Stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 131.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,664 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $15,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YMAB. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,744,000 after buying an additional 72,823 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,390. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.93.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $130,709.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,415,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,274,268.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 30,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,017,804.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,415,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,564,882.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,029. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on YMAB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

