Ashford Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 43,871 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACAD. Birchview Capital LP increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 177,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 403.6% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 68,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 55,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 24,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,352. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. Analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

