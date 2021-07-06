Ashford Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,905 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Smartsheet accounts for about 2.0% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Smartsheet worth $21,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMAR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

SMAR stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.28. 11,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,050. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -72.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,036.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,265 shares of company stock worth $19,499,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

