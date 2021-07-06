Asch (XAS) Price Hits $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Asch has a market cap of $714,409.93 and $958.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Asch has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Asch coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Asch Coin Profile

Asch’s genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Asch’s official website is www.asch.io . The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Asch’s official message board is bbs.asch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Asch is a blockchain-based platform where developers can create and deploy decentralized applications. Although it is based on an Ethereum-like model, Asch is designed to make developers' life much easier: adopting JavaScript as a development language or supporting DBMS to store the transaction data. “

Buying and Selling Asch

