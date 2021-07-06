Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Update

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,700 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 567,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.8 days.

Shares of ACDSF opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.23.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. As at 31 December 2020, Ascendas Reit's investment properties under management stood at S$13.7 billion.

