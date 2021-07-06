Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) were up 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.27 and last traded at $70.27. Approximately 36,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,006,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.16.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.85.

The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.06.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $847,079.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,236,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and have sold 91,672 shares worth $4,143,279. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $46,274,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter worth $65,448,000. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

