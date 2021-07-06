Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 70,534 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,256,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,534 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in APA were worth $58,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of APA by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 213,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 28,046 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APA in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in APA in the first quarter valued at about $716,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in APA by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 153,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in APA by 2.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice raised APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.98.

Shares of APA stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.55. APA Co. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.