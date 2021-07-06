Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.25% of POSCO worth $61,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,704,000 after purchasing an additional 772,047 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 902,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,129,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 247,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $8,299,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in POSCO by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 38,181 shares during the period. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PKX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $76.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.08. POSCO has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $92.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

