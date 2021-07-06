Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 12,700 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $435.64 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $311.89 and a 12-month high of $435.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.