Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,880,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.61% of Sasol worth $56,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $977,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 153,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSL opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. Sasol Limited has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

