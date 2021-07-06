Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 781,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932,354 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $47,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.