Arqma Achieves Market Cap of $464,935.81 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0472 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $464,935.81 and $5,627.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,935.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,272.04 or 0.06695138 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.74 or 0.01493251 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.77 or 0.00403019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00161669 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.50 or 0.00629133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.41 or 0.00419647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.37 or 0.00331127 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,891,816 coins and its circulating supply is 9,847,273 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

