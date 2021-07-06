Ark Price Reaches $1.06 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Ark has a total market cap of $137.55 million and $10.97 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00003119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00011339 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000680 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 158,410,748 coins and its circulating supply is 130,289,851 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

