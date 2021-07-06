Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Acquired by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 992,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Argan accounts for 4.9% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Argan worth $52,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Argan by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,222,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,197,000 after acquiring an additional 519,493 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Argan by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after acquiring an additional 114,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Argan by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after acquiring an additional 111,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Argan by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,776,000 after acquiring an additional 93,068 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Argan by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 139,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 92,258 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $789,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Hibbert Watson sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $50,875.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,126.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,461 shares of company stock worth $865,944. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

AGX traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.02. 284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,824. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.55. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $725.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.33. Argan had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

