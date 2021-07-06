Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Short Interest Update

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the May 31st total of 198,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE ARD opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.21. Ardagh Group has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $28.33.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 105.11% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diameter Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 2,309,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,682,000 after acquiring an additional 394,160 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Ardagh Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,058,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,148,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 47,856 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 367,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 64,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ardagh Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

