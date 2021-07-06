Archon Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 738,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,000. SOC Telemed accounts for 0.7% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at $265,580,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at $1,747,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the first quarter valued at $1,208,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at $47,554,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLMD stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $12.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

