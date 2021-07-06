Archon Capital Management LLC Has $12.63 Million Stock Position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Archon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,769,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. DHI Group makes up 1.8% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Archon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.22% of DHI Group worth $12,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DHI Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 187,968 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in DHI Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DHI Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 136,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in DHI Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of DHX stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. DHI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.99.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.55 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DHI Group Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX).

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.