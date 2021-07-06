Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Short Interest Up 18.8% in June

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Aptinyx stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $192.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.37. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,502,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 300,611 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth $991,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 182,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 112,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

