Apple Inc’s (NYSE:STPCU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 5th

Apple’s (NYSE:STPCU) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 5th. Apple had issued 35,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 6th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NYSE:STPCU remained flat at $$10.33 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,256 shares.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.