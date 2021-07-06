Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,616 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.9% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 141,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $139.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

