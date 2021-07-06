Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,602 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APSG opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

