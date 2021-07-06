Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.82.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE APO traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $64.00. 2,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,708. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $64.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $14,668,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,503,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,180,744 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $315,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 12,118.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 38,052 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $2,701,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $256,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

