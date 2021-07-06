apM Coin (APM) Price Up 37.4% This Week

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One apM Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $11.66 million and $2.35 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00054884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.61 or 0.00917300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.78 or 0.08238724 BTC.

apM Coin Coin Profile

APM is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

