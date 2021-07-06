APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 47,837 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,837 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.13% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $9,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $98.61 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. The business had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

