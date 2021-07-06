APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 47,837 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,837 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.13% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $9,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,972,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.8% during the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,142,000 after buying an additional 232,127 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 251,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,501,000 after acquiring an additional 40,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $98.61 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

