APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 2,250 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGNE opened at $339.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.76. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $388.97. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.06, for a total value of $107,510.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total transaction of $532,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $101,359,118.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,485 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,631. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.33.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

