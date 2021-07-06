APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 1,229 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $65,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.25.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $181.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.48. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

