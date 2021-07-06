APG Asset Management N.V. Has $11.94 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,104 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $11,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after acquiring an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,442,000 after acquiring an additional 169,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,719,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,006,000 after acquiring an additional 220,453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,638,000 after acquiring an additional 263,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Stephens raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

