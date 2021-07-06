APG Asset Management N.V. Has $10.96 Million Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,211 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $10,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.75. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $56,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $305,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,677. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.