APG Asset Management N.V. Has $10.96 Million Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,211 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $10,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.75. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.
In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $56,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $305,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,677. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.
DBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.
