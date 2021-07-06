APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,666 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Centene by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

Shares of CNC opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.52. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

