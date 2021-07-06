Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on APEMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. Aperam has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.44.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

