Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,536 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of AON by 1.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AON by 95.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in AON by 1,813.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after buying an additional 220,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AON by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $239.59 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $260.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.50. The company has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

