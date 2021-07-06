Antibe Therapeutics Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Antibe Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

ATBPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Shares of ATBPF opened at $3.09 on Monday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $159.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.26.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.