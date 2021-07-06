AnimalGo (GOM2) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.30 Million

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last week, AnimalGo has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AnimalGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $9.45 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00058796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.33 or 0.00960348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00044896 BTC.

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net . AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

AnimalGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

