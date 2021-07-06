Analyzing Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of BellRing Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of BellRing Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Star Peak Corp II and BellRing Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Peak Corp II N/A N/A N/A BellRing Brands 2.06% -1.22% 4.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Star Peak Corp II and BellRing Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Peak Corp II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BellRing Brands $988.30 million 1.29 $23.50 million $0.61 53.02

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Star Peak Corp II.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Star Peak Corp II and BellRing Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Peak Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A BellRing Brands 0 1 9 0 2.90

BellRing Brands has a consensus target price of $30.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.92%. Given BellRing Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than Star Peak Corp II.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats Star Peak Corp II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Peak Corp II

STAR Peak Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Evanston, Illinois.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands. It sells its products through a network of channels, including club, food, drug, mass, convenience, specialty, and eCommerce; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. is a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

