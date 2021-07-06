Analyzing Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and Zovio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grand Canyon Education $844.10 million 4.99 $257.20 million $5.59 16.24 Zovio $397.12 million 0.23 -$48.95 million $0.27 10.15

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than Zovio. Zovio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grand Canyon Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and Zovio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grand Canyon Education 30.71% 17.53% 14.78% Zovio -16.08% 10.09% 3.96%

Risk & Volatility

Grand Canyon Education has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zovio has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Zovio shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Zovio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Grand Canyon Education and Zovio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grand Canyon Education 0 0 4 0 3.00 Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus price target of $120.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.54%. Zovio has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 219.34%. Given Zovio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zovio is more favorable than Grand Canyon Education.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats Zovio on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services. It also offers marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communications strategy, brand identity, media planning and strategy, video, and data science and analysis services; and back office services comprising finance and accounting, human resources, audit, procurement services. The company, through its subsidiary, Orbis Education Services, LLC, supports healthcare education programs for 22 universities. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services. The company provides Canvas, a software-as-a-service platform that enables it to develop and deliver online learning experiences; customer relations management application for lead management, workflow, analytics, reporting, and a complete view of students; Constellation, a suite of interactive educational materials; Waypoint Outcomes, a proprietary assessment software, which provides learning and assessment tools to institutions; and Signalz, which offers student success and student recruitment services. It also offers mobile applications; and support services in the areas of library, writing center, tutoring, help desk, and administration. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

