Analyzing Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) and Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) and Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bioxytran and Trillium Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioxytran N/A N/A -2,111.53% Trillium Therapeutics N/A -30.30% -21.67%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bioxytran and Trillium Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioxytran 0 0 0 0 N/A Trillium Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Trillium Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.83, suggesting a potential upside of 125.09%. Given Trillium Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trillium Therapeutics is more favorable than Bioxytran.

Volatility & Risk

Bioxytran has a beta of -6.34, indicating that its share price is 734% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trillium Therapeutics has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bioxytran and Trillium Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioxytran N/A N/A -$2.48 million N/A N/A Trillium Therapeutics $150,000.00 6,669.53 -$59.35 million ($0.70) -13.86

Bioxytran has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trillium Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.2% of Trillium Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Trillium Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trillium Therapeutics beats Bioxytran on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioxytran

Bioxytran, Inc., an early stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of patients with ischemia of the brain resulting from a stroke or the blockage of the blood vessels to the brain. It is also developing BXT-252, a drug candidate to treat chronic wounds resulting from ischemia caused by occlusion of capillaries. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2004 is based in Mississauga, Canada.

