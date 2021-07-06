Analysts Set Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) PT at €63.75

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €63.75 ($75.00).

VNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Independent Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

VNA stock opened at €55.92 ($65.79) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion and a PE ratio of 9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Vonovia has a one year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a one year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €52.94.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

