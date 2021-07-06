Analysts Set PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Target Price at $59.31

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,843,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after buying an additional 2,476,016 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1,638.8% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,786,000 after buying an additional 1,002,635 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 22.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after buying an additional 963,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.92. 2,627,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.67.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.