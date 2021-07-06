Analysts Set Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Target Price at $157.53

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.53.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo stock opened at $119.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $69.89 and a one year high of $212.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.11.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Finally, SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,388,000. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.