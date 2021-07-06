Analysts Set Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Target Price at $52.38

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 18,184 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $1,038,488.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,851 shares of company stock worth $1,761,064 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,997. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

