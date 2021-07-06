Analysts Set Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Price Target at €104.83

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €104.92 ($123.43).

KBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €95.52 ($112.38) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €103.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €88.66 ($104.31) and a 1-year high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

