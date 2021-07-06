Analysts Set Cancom SE (ETR:COK) PT at €61.86

Cancom SE (ETR:COK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €61.86 ($72.77).

COK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of COK traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €51.68 ($60.80). 44,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €49.40. Cancom has a 52-week low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 52-week high of €57.25 ($67.35). The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.71.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

